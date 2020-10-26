Armenians who live in America, in France, in Russia don’t care about Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

Trend:

Those Armenians who live in America, who live in France, who live in Russia, the rich people who don’t care about those Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to U.S. Fox News TV channel, Trend reports.

“I said before that we understand the internal politics and the Armenian lobby organization. But when we look at the issues related to international relations, there must be principles. Emotions, feelings, some other expression of goodwill is different. It can be in the family, it can be at the dinner. But in international relations, there is an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, which is occupied by Armenia. So, the occupation must come to an end. And those Armenians who live in America, who live in France, who live in Russia, the rich people don’t care about those Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. How they live in poverty,” the head of state said.