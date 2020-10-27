Member countries of Non-Aligned Movement stood up like real men and supported us - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

Trend:

“The Minsk Group co-chairing countries have convened a meeting of the UN Security Council. They have done it once before. Apparently, the document adopted there did not satisfy them. This time, a few days ago, we heard about the appearance of a new document. We immediately took action and prevented the adoption of this document even though the three co-chair countries exerted great pressure on other members of the UN Security Council,” the head of state said.

“What was the purpose of this? The goal is very clear – to overshadow the resolutions adopted in 1993 demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from our lands, to leave them in the past so that they lose their power and significance. This was the goal. How fair is this? We saw further attempts to provide support to the occupier. What is the result? It did not pass. How? The member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement stood up like real men and did not allow this to happen, they supported us – I say thank you to them. And this happened despite the fact that they came under pressure and may have even been threatened. But they stood up like men for us just as we stand up for them,” the head of state said.