Armenia never follows negotiations, Trend's editor-in-chief tells 'France 24' (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
Trend:
Trend News Agency continuously informs the international community about the events taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh.
During a speech on the air of the French ‘France 24’ TV channel, Editor-in-Chief of the Trend News Agency Rufiz Hafizoglu said that Armenia had never followed the negotiations.
He noted that the Armenian authorities are responsible for the repeated violation of the humanitarian ceasefire.
Latest
Uzbekistan to develop transport, logistics sector for Central Asian countries under UN special program
President Aliyev meets SecGen of Turkic Council, president of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges, president of Kyrgyz Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHOTO)