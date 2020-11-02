Azerbaijan's PM receives Turkish delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

A meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) Ali Ahmadov with members of the Turkish delegation led by ex-Prime Minister, ex-Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim, was held at the NAP Executive Secretary on November 2, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim, Chairman of the faction in the Turkish Parliament of the Nationalist Party of Turkey, which is allied with the ruling Justice and Development Party, as well as Binali Yildirim's son Erkam Yildirim and Rector of Bozok University, Professor Kursad Zorlu.

Ahmadov said that this visit an example of high ties between the two countries, noting that the whole world is a witness of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and historical friendship of the two countries, and especially, Turkey's support for the fair struggle of Azerbaijan.

“The whole world sees that there is such a large state as Turkey next to Azerbaijan, which is presently fighting for a just cause, and this is also a message to the world. This is a vivid example of the moral and political support provided by the president of Turkey, officials, and the entire Turkish society to our country," Ahmadov said.

"This support tightens the strength and power of Azerbaijan. Along with the fact that this visit is a clear example of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood, it is also an indicator of the support that Turkey has been providing to Azerbaijan from Sept. 27 to the present day. And the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this support,” said the Azerbaijani PM.