Qatar supports Azerbaijan's position in Karabakh conflict settlement - Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Qatar supports the position of friendly and fraternal Azerbaijan in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other key issues, Qatar's ambassador to Azerbaijan Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hinzab said.

Al Hinzab made the remark during a meeting with the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

The guest expressed confidence that further intensification of cooperation at the parliamentary level will play an important role in strengthening friendship and strategic partnership.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.