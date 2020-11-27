FMs of Azerbaijan, Italy discuss latest situation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Italy, Jeyhun Bayramov and Luigi Di Maio had a telephone conversation, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed the latest situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict, a complete cessation of fire and all hostilities since November 10, 2020, as well as the importance of implementing a number of measures arising from this statement.

The FMs stressed the importance of this statement in terms of ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region.

Bayramov and Di Maio exchanged views on the development of bilateral cooperation existing between the two countries, discussed the possibilities of expanding cooperation in multilateral formats.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.