Turkish parliament's chairman congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.10

Trend:

Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Shentop congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day, Trend reports on Dec.10.

"I’m congratulating Azerbaijan with the great Victory and Day of Victory. May Allah rest the souls of 2,783 heroes who became martyrs for ending the occupation of Azerbaijan and for raising the Azerbaijani flag in Karabakh," Shentop said.

On December 10, the Victory Parade was held in Baku, Azerbaijan, following a victorious 44-day war to liberate the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The parade was attended by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his spouse Emine Erdogan.

More than 3,000 personnel took part in the parade, up to 150 pieces of military equipment were demonstrated, including the modern military equipment recently adopted by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, missile and artillery installations, air defense systems, as well as warships and boats. The parade also showed part of the trophies captured from the enemy, defeated by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev spoke at the parade.

Then the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a speech.

After the speeches of the heads of state, the Victory Parade began.

The Victory Parade solemnly demonstrated to the whole world the great victory of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day war. The great victory of the army under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the 44-day war, which entered the new history of Azerbaijan under the name ‘Iron Fist Operation’ is not only a demonstration of the military and economic might of the modern independent Azerbaijan state but also a vivid confirmation of the victorious spirit of our people.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.