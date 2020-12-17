Azerbaijan shows footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has disseminated the video footage from Dash Veyselli village of Jabrayil district, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense.
