Presidents of several countries, president of Napoli-Baku Association congratulate President Aliyev

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday," President Tokayev said.

"Due to selfless service to the Motherland, resolute protection of national interests, far-sighted and constructive policy as the head of state you have rightly earned the great respect of your people and high influence within the international community," the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan added.

"Under your strong leadership, the brotherly Azerbaijan managed to restore its territorial integrity according to the Charter of the United Nations and the UN Security Council resolutions, and made great strides in socio-economic development and in strengthening national solidarity," President Tokayev said.

"In the person of you, Kazakhstan has a truly reliable friend and partner who is interested in dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries, mutually fruitful economic and trade relations in the Caspian region," the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan added.

"I am confident that the friendship and cultural relativity of our people will continue to be a strong basis of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," President Tokayev said.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you success in your high state activities for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan," the president of the Republic of Kazakhstan added.

President of Napoli-Baku Association Giuseppe Caniglia has also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of birthday.

"Dear Mr. President, first of all, on behalf of all the members of our association, let me sincerely congratulate you on the victory in the 44-day war," Caniglia said. "Thanks to your determination and perseverance, the brave Azerbaijani army has finally expelled the Armenian invaders from your ancient and historical lands, and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, in accordance with international law."

"Congratulations once again on this historic event," the president of Napoli-Baku Association added. "We believe that a period of prosperity and rapid development will soon begin in your liberated lands. Unfortunately, the war is not without casualties. It is very hard for us that your country lost 2.802 people in these bloody but glorious battles."

"On behalf of our organization, we once again express our deepest condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan and the families of the victims," Caniglia said. "Our Association, which supported your state and army during the war, will continue to provide all possible support to the families of those killed and injured."

"Dear Mr. President, I would also like to sincerely congratulate you on the upcoming 31st of December "The Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis" and the New Year holiday," the president of Napoli-Baku Association added.

"The nationwide leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, by ensuring at a high level the establishment of an independent Azerbaijani state and the path of great development, formed a purposeful state policy for the world Azerbaijanis to unite closely around the idea of a single Azerbaijan," the president of Napoli-Baku Association said.

"This policy is being successfully pursued by you, and the feelings of patriotism, solidarity and their activity for the national goals are growing among the Azerbaijanis living in Italy, as well as in other countries of the world," Caniglia said. "The Napoli-Baku Association, which managed by me, is also working to further strengthen and develop the Italian-Azerbaijani friendship. We are always with the friendly people of Azerbaijan."

"We are confident that Azerbaijan, a strategic partner of Italy, will achieve new successes in all areas in the near future, and we sincerely wish it," the president of Napoli-Baku Association said.

"I sincerely congratulate you once again and wish you good health and long life, new achievements in your successful policy," Caniglia said. "Long live the Italian-Azerbaijan brotherhood!"

President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday," President Lukashenko said.

"High professionalism, competence, extraordinary energy and wisdom make you a vivid embodiment of a political leader who is successfully addressing the most difficult state challenges," president of the Republic of Belarus added.

"I express my sincere gratitude for your constructive and interested approach to the development of Belarus-Azerbaijani relations," President Lukashenko said. "I am convinced that the multifaceted cooperation between our two countries, based on the principles of strategic partnership, mutual trust and respect, will further deepen and strengthen to the benefit of the Belarus and Azerbaijani peoples."

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely wish you the best of health, well-being, as well as fulfillment of your future goals," president of the Republic of Belarus added.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday," President Rahmon said.

"The achievements of modern Azerbaijan in ensuring sustainable development and prosperity are the product of your constructive and far-sighted policy as a head of state," the president of the Republic of Tajikistan said. "Thanks to your high professionalism and rich life experience you are making a huge contribution to the strengthening of sovereignty and security of the friendly Azerbaijan, ensuring the comprehensive enhancement of your people’s welfare and the country's prestige on the international arena."

"We highly appreciate your significant efforts aimed at promoting multifaceted Tajik-Azerbaijani cooperation based on the historical traditions of friendship, mutual understanding and mutual support that bind the peoples of our two countries," President Rahmon said.

"Holding regular high-level policy dialogues is an important factor in strengthening relations of intergovernmental cooperation between the two countries," the president of the Republic of Tajikistan said. "I am convinced that together we will continue to deepen these relations in the interest of the welfare of our peoples."

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, availing myself of this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness and new accomplishments in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace, prosperity and progress," President Rahmon said.

President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has also congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of birthday.

"Your Excellency, I extend my congratulations to you on the occasion of your birthday coupled with my best wishes for good health and success in your activities aimed at ensuring further development of the Republic of Azerbaijan," President Vucic said.

"It is with great pleasure that I recall our previous meetings, which I describe as an opportunity for an open exchange of views and ideas on various issues," the president of the Republic of Serbia added. "I am confident that in the coming years we will continue to make efforts to develop important relations between our two countries."

"I highly appreciate your contribution to the development of Serbian-Azerbaijani relations in a spirit of mutual respect and confidence, and express my special gratitude to you for Azerbaijan’s principled position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as for your country’s support to Serbia within international organizations," President Vucic said. "I also avail myself of this opportunity to emphasize Serbia’s principled commitment to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of all the UN member states."

"May you always be surrounded by sincere friends, may the results of your dedicated efforts earn the special gratitude of future generations," the president of the Republic of Serbia said. "Once again, please accept the assurance of my highest consideration."