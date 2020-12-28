Azerbaijan discloses list of servicemen who died as martyrs in second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has presented the photos, names, surnames, information about military ranks, and date of birth of 2,823 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who died as martyrs in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War and were buried till December 28, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Currently, the work is underway to find more than 30 servicemen considered as missing and identify more than 50 people, whose identity has not yet been established,” the message said.

List of servicemen who died as martyrs in the Nagorno-Karabakh War.