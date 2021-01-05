ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

Trend:

ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January and hold meetings here, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

“I must also say that an ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January and hold meetings here. I think they should also go to the liberated lands. Then a group of experts should come. They must send a mission to record the destruction of Muslim sites by Armenians and state this in their report. Of course, let's create the maximum opportunity provided that all security measures are observed because there are still a lot of mines in those areas and security measures must be taken,” the head of state said.