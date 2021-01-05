It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO

Politics 5 January 2021 22:43 (UTC+04:00)
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

It is a noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi, Abdulaziz Altwaijri, Director General of ISESCO, Member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, said, Trend reports.

Altwaijri noted that Nizami Ganjavi was one of the greatest representatives of Azerbaijan's literary heritage, and his works that had unique poetic innovations and universal themes have transended the borders of Azerbaijan to influence the literature of many lands.

“The genius son of Azerbaijan taught the world by his humanist ideas and inimitable poetic art ,which were ahead of their time. It is a noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi by H.E President Ilham Aliyev, who knows and respects the meaning of such gesture,” Altwaijri said.

He added that as a member of Nizami Ganjavi International Center he is proud of this right decision, and “I will be honored to participate in all the activities that glorify this great personality. At Nizami Ganjavi International Center it will be our priority.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Moderna to supply Israel with vaccine 'shortly'
Moderna to supply Israel with vaccine 'shortly'
Oil prices slip before OPEC+ resumes meeting on Feb output levels
Oil prices slip before OPEC+ resumes meeting on Feb output levels
U.S. Houston launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. Houston launches online registration for COVID-19 vaccine
Loading Bars
Latest
Confession of defeat by Nikol Pashinyan: Origins of 44-day war Politics 23:15
Baku Stock Exchange conducts first placement of Finance Ministry's bonds in 2021 Finance 23:13
It is noble mission to name 2021 the year of Nizami Ganjavi - Director General of ISESCO Politics 22:43
Pensions increase in Georgia Finance 22:31
Turkish companies seeking to increase cooperation with Iran - Envoy Business 22:22
Aral Sea recovery plan to proceed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 22:18
National Bank of Georgia to continue foreign exchange interventions in 2021 Finance 21:32
Turkey reports over 14 494 daily virus cases Turkey 21:24
Production volume at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field to increase in 2021 Oil&Gas 20:53
Azerbaijan hoists state flag at Bartaz outpost of Horadiz border detachment (PHOTO) Politics 20:50
Armenian FM’s illegal visit to Karabakh region contradicts trilateral declaration - MFA Politics 20:14
Health condition of editor-in-chief of Azerbaijani Trend News Agency stabilizes Society 19:51
Giyasli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Politics 19:44
Azerbaijan neutralizes unexploded mines and ammunition in Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 19:43
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 6 Oil&Gas 19:19
Georgian Hualing FIZ implements significant projects in various fields Business 19:19
Iran to offer opportunities for industrial entrepreneurs in Shahid Rajaee port Business 18:50
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Allikend village of Kalbajar district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 18:30
Georgian Enguri HPP to be shut down from January 20 Oil&Gas 18:29
Remittances inflow to Georgia increases Finance 18:28
Energy transition to put pressure on oil demand, supply in mid-term Oil&Gas 18:16
Georgia announces tender on rehabilitation of Green and Blue Corridor in Abastumani Construction 18:10
Uzbekistan’s chamber of commerce launches electronic platform for local brands Uzbekistan 18:10
COVID-19 somewhat impacts EU-financed projects in Kazakhstan - official Business 18:09
Azerbaijan publishes latest COVID-19 infection statistics Society 18:03
Demand exceeded supply at auctions of Central Bank of Azerbaijan since second quarter of 2020 Finance 18:01
Amount of foreign currency sold to Azerbaijani banks disclosed Finance 17:58
Real estate incomes in Azerbaijani non-life insurance market spike Finance 17:55
One of Azerbaijani insurance companies to be liquidated Finance 17:55
ICESCO mission will visit Azerbaijan at our invitation in January - President Aliyev Politics 17:53
Carmaker Bentley posts record 2020 sales thanks to China boost Europe 17:52
We are waiting for vaccine in coming days, after which normal life will be restored - President Aliyev Politics 17:52
Italy’s Naples City Council adopts document in support of Azerbaijan Politics 17:51
UNESCO is not branch of any country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:44
UK variant of coronavirus detected in Iran Society 17:43
Uzbekistan to ensure transparency in spending of financial aid from int’l organizations Finance 17:42
Russia allows import of dried fruits from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region Business 17:37
UAE's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in Dec. 2020 Business 17:36
Poetry Days of Vagif, “Khari Bulbul” festival must be restored in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 17:34
Overall destruction in liberated lands being recorded - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:34
Georgian cement company plans to increase productivity Business 17:30
Aghdam-Khankandi-Shusha road, Lachin corridor are open to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:30
LPG-powered vehicles pollute environment less - Azerbaijan's ecology ministry Oil&Gas 17:26
My father and I attended Poetry Days of Vagif. It makes one’s heart ache to see Vagif's mausoleum now - President Aliyev Politics 17:25
Armenians allegedly wanted to repair mosque in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 17:24
I declare Shusha to be capital of Azerbaijani culture - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:20
There have been quite few unpleasant situations in Ministry of Culture - President Aliyev Politics 17:19
State budget for 2021 to restore economic growth in Azerbaijan - CAERC's director Finance 17:16
Moderna to supply Israel with vaccine 'shortly' US 17:16
International airport will be built in Fuzuli on my instructions - President of Azerbaijan Politics 17:14
Review of Georgia’s major economic events in 2020 Business 17:11
Today, Armenians living in the Karabakh region already understand that they can live normally only within Azerbaijani state - President Aliyev Politics 17:08
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17:07
Liberated church of Khudavang has been returned to its true owners - President Aliyev Politics 17:01
Some words recently introduced into Azerbaijani language interfere with purity of our language - President Aliyev Politics 16:59
This year we must widely celebrate anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:58
Mugham centers will be established in liberated lands now - President of Azerbaijan Politics 16:57
Azerbaijan reveals crude oil production outlook for 2021 Oil&Gas 16:55
Iran increases petrochemical production by reforming quotas Business 16:54
Azerbaijan confirms 2,479 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:45
Kazakhstan introducing modern technology to boost waste processing volumes Kazakhstan 16:40
State Commission reveals number of missing Azerbaijani citizens in First Karabakh War Politics 16:39
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 16:38
Belarus significantly increases exports of beef meat to Uzbekistan Business 16:29
Gas supply from Mubarek gas processing plant in Uzbekistan fully restored Oil&Gas 16:28
Georgia can become one of largest exporters of blueberries Business 16:28
Fruits and vegetables lead in price increase in Uzbekistan in December 2020 Uzbekistan 16:27
Iran talks issue of containing S.Korean vessel Politics 16:27
President Ilham Aliyev receives in video format Anar Karimov on his appointment as Minister of Culture (PHOTO) Politics 16:27
Iran announces volume of enriched uranium Nuclear Program 16:26
Rise in gasoline prices in Azerbaijan to balance risks of fuel selling companies' losses Transport 16:10
Azerbaijan's banking sector demonstrated stable asset growth trend by late 2020 Finance 16:07
Russia - main supplier of polymer products to Turkmenistan from EAEU Business 16:07
Turkey next to Azerbaijan in its just struggle - Turkish Defense Minister Turkey 16:05
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Dec. 2020 Business 16:02
Azerbaijan shows footage from liberated Jahangirbayli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 16:01
Kazakhstan to take measures to develop hydrogen energy technologies Kazakhstan 15:59
Georgia's Agency of Innovations and Technologies allocates grants for startups Business 15:49
Azerbaijani citizens affected by Armenian aggression continue getting financial aid Society 15:46
Two more Azerbaijani prisoners freed from Armenian captivity (PHOTO) Society 15:43
Georgia sees increase in fresh apple exports Business 15:42
IBRD, IDA to finance expenditures of Uzbekistan’s state budget Finance 15:38
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to sell its share in several subsidiaries Business 15:29
Azerbaijani, Russian squads undergo training before de-mining actions in Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 15:29
Azerbaijan developing strategy for tourism sector in liberated territories Tourism 15:12
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for January 5 Society 15:07
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company installs equipment for export of gas condensate Oil&Gas 14:47
Iran looks to change import commodity tariff rate Business 14:44
Turkmenistan's Dayhanbank opens tender for audit Business 14:44
Iranian coronavirus vaccine to be ready by spring - Iranian gov't spokesman Society 14:37
Iran's uranium enrichment in line with JCPOA, says gov't spokesman Nuclear Program 14:37
Iran signs several contracts on development of gas network in West Azerbaijan province Oil&Gas 14:36
Azerbaijani parliamentarians to observe snap presidential election in Kyrgyzstan Politics 14:36
Iran supplies several villages with water Oil&Gas 14:35
Kazakhstan decreases maximum recommended rates on some types of deposits Business 14:31
Iran's blocked money in Iraq affect transactions between two countries Business 14:30
Iran begins enriching uranium at Fordo nuclear facility Nuclear Program 14:15
Google search engine - top popular among Azerbaijani users in 2020 ICT 14:11
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 14:10
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for installation and assembly works Tenders 14:10
All news