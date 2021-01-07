Armenia couldn't come to terms with defeat and took revenge, by torturing us - Amin Musayev, freed from Armenian captivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijani soldier Amin Musayev, freed from Armenian captivity, spoke about the atrocities of Armenians against him, Trend reports.

“I was wounded in battle and couldn’t get out. A day later, the Armenians took me, prisoner,” he said.

Musayev added that he wanted to commit suicide so as not to be captured by the Armenians.

“I noticed them, but they caught me off guard by getting close behind. Then they put me in a car, covered with a wet blanket. Throughout the entire journey, the Armenians stopped and beat me. Then I lost consciousness and woke up only in the hospital, ” Musayev said.

“At night in the hospital, some burning liquid was poured over my neck,” he continued.

“It was either boiling water or some kind of scalding liquid. The doctor bandaged my wound every 2-3 days. For 33 days, I was subjected to inhuman torture, having deliberately operated on so that I remained disabled. Immediately after my release, I was operated on again in Azerbaijan. The Armenians couldn’t come to terms with defeat and took revenge by torturing us. After 33 days, they blindfolded me, took me to the airport, and put me on a plane,” added Musayev.