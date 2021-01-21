Transport and logistical cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan will reach even higher level - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

Transport and logistical cooperation between our countries will reach an even higher level, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting through video conferencing with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

“You have already noted, dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, our cooperation in the transport sector. This cooperation opens up great prospects for both our countries and our neighbors. Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan seem to have synchronized their projects to create a transport infrastructure, namely, modern international seaports, which work in close cooperation and ensure the transit of goods through our territories, and increase the possibilities for trade between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan. I am sure that in the future, transport and logistical cooperation between our countries will reach an even higher level. Taking into account the current new situation in our region and the possibility of opening new transport routes, I think that this will present additional opportunities for all our partners and neighbors,” Azerbaijani president said.

“I would like to specifically note your personal contribution to the strengthening of Turkmenistan’s transport and logistical potential. Because in matters related to transit, it is impossible to achieve results without interaction with neighboring countries. The fact that we observe a high level of transport and logistical infrastructure today is evidence of the focused activities of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan in this area. This ushers ample opportunities for all countries of our region and even those far from the region – in Eurasia. After all, the transport sector brings countries together, just like the energy sector. The fact that we are signing this memorandum today – I want to say it again – is a significant event that will have positive consequences,” the head of state said.