Meeting through video conferencing held between presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Trend:

A meeting through video conferencing has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in connection with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Turkmenistan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the “Dostlug” field in the Caspian Sea.