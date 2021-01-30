Opening ceremony of Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijani Aghdam over (PHOTOS)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan.30

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

The opening ceremony of Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district has ended, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports on January 30.

The opening ceremony was attended by the countries' officials, including Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, Turkish Deputy National Defense Minister Yunus Emre Karaosmanoglu and Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Following Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation, an agreement was reached to establish a monitoring center in the liberated lands. The monitoring will be carried out by representatives of Turkey and Russia.

The center has a briefing room, a cafeteria with 100 seats, a first-aid post, atelier and a shop. There is also a parking lot, two sports grounds, food and refrigeration warehouses.

The center’s territory is fenced around the perimeter, it includes four watch towers, round-the-clock security.

The protection of the Turkish-Russian joint monitoring center is carried out by the Azerbaijani army.