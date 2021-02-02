Armenia glorifying fascism amid efforts to reach peace in S.Caucasus - Azernews newspaper

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

Trend:

The ‘Glorifying fascism in Armenia amid efforts to reach a lasting peace in the South Caucasus’ article of the Azerbaijani Azernews newspaper highlights the propaganda of fascism in the Armenian society, Trend reports.

“After its defeat in the 44-day war with Azerbaijan in 2020, Armenia has not given up the policy of glorifying fascism, anti-Semitism and Nazism amid new realities emerging in the South Caucasus region,” reads the article.

The installation of a monument to Nazi accomplice Garegin Nzhdeh, an Armenian ideologist who collaborated with the Nazis, in the Khojavand district of Azerbaijan, is a glaring example of this policy, the article stressed.

"The monument was erected on the territory still under the Russian peacekeepers’ responsibility, on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27. The erection of this monument amid the efforts of Azerbaijan and other countries of the region to reach a lasting peace in the South Caucasus glorifies fascism and terrorism, intolerance towards other peoples, and threatens security in the region," said the article.

The article highlights various common views on this step and Armenia's policy in this area.