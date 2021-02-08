Azerbaijani parliament to hold meeting on ecological situation in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani parliament will hold a meeting on February 10 in connection with the environmental situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Feb. 8.

The issues related to the environmental situation in the liberated territories and the development of these zones will be considered during the meeting.

The meeting will be organized by the parliamentary committee for natural resources, energy, and ecology.