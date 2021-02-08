Azerbaijani parliament to hold meeting on ecological situation in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Azerbaijani parliament will hold a meeting on February 10 in connection with the environmental situation in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Feb. 8.
The issues related to the environmental situation in the liberated territories and the development of these zones will be considered during the meeting.
The meeting will be organized by the parliamentary committee for natural resources, energy, and ecology.
Latest
British minister, speaker of Azerbaijani parliament discuss issues on domestic violence against women
Council of Europe Special Representative calls to counter anti-Muslim intolerance and hatred in Europe
Former president of Croatia, Polish prime minister, president of National Bank of Poland join Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center