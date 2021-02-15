Azerbaijan's MoD posts footage from Aghdam district's Khachindarbatli village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15
Trend:
The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has shared footage of Aghdam district's Khachindarbatli village liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Feb.15 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
