Azerbaijani president lays foundation of Horadiz-Agbend railway line in liberated Fuzuli (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway in Fuzuli district, Trend reports.

This 100-kilometer railway is of great strategic importance because this transport infrastructure will play an important part in enabling the movement of Azerbaijani citizens to and from the liberated lands and, most importantly, contribute to the establishment of a direct railway connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As earlier reported, on February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Fuzuli, Zangilan, Lachin, and Jabrayil districts.