Process of modernization of Azerbaijani cities continues - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The process of modernization of Azerbaijani cities continues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Chief Executive Officer of Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) Eric Rondolat and other senior officials of the company, Trend reports.

“I am very glad to see you again. I remember our last meetings – the meeting in Davos last January, as well as the meeting organized last year in the format of a video conference. I am very pleased with the very successful continuation of cooperation between your company and partners in Azerbaijan. As we agreed in Davos, you are implementing very important projects in our country. We are fulfilling all the issues discussed and agreed. I was recently informed about the successful continuation of the street lighting project in Baku, Sumgayit, and Shamakhi, about the good results and a high level of energy savings. This is very important because, as we discussed last time, the process of modernization of Azerbaijani cities continues. Therefore, as you remember, we decided to focus on the unlit streets of Baku. You have completely taken over the project in Sumgayit and Shamakhi. I am sure there will be more such cities because we are already seeing good results. We are already seeing efficiency. As we discussed last time, we can use these technologies not only in the street lighting sector but also in other sectors – especially now, after the war of liberation, when Azerbaijan has begun the reconstruction of liberated territories where everything is destroyed. As I have said many times, we plan to create the most modern infrastructure in these territories, including the system of “smart cities” and “smart villages”. The process has already begun. Therefore, there will be a good opportunity for cooperation between our relevant agencies and international companies. So I look forward to our cooperation continuing and the first project being commissioned soon. This will be a very good indicator of our cooperation. I want to emphasize the importance of the Davos meeting not only from the point of view of discussions and the development of new ideas but also from the point of view of establishing contacts. I am very glad to see you again,” the head of state said.