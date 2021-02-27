President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)

Politics 27 February 2021 15:04 (UTC+04:00)
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.27

Trend:

No matter who is in charge in Armenia, any attempt to violate the implementation of the November 10th declaration will be very harmful for this country, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a press conference for local and foreign journalists on Feb. 26, Trend reports.

“As I already quoted President Putin, “that will be a suicide”. That is exactly the word, because it will be only worse. Therefore, today in Armenia they should understand that the situation which they found themselves is the result of their long-lasting policy against Azerbaijan, is the result of the occupation. It is not only what happened in the last two years or three-four months. It is just because of the occupation,” said the head of state.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO)
Bosnian TV channel visits liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam, reminds of Khojaly genocide
Bosnian TV channel visits liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam, reminds of Khojaly genocide
Azerbaijani police officers find ordnances left by Armenians in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani police officers find ordnances left by Armenians in Khojavand (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
USAID to promote start-up dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 15:04
President Aliyev: Any attempt to violate implementation of November 10th declaration will be very harmful for Armenia (VIDEO) Politics 15:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27 Society 14:59
Bosnian TV channel visits liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam, reminds of Khojaly genocide Politics 14:34
Azerbaijani police officers find ordnances left by Armenians in Khojavand (PHOTO) Politics 14:33
Long-term energy demand impact of COVID-19 is modest Oil&Gas 14:18
President Aliyev to Iranian reporter: Your question is a kind of an accusation (VIDEO) Politics 14:14
New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case Other News 13:58
Iran pins hopes on Swiss financial channel to purchase COVID-19 vaccines Business 13:47
Foreign journalists visit village where two-year-old Azerbaijani girl was killed by Armenians Politics 13:47
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iran’s Chabahar port revealed Transport 13:46
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 13:46
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for catering, housekeeping services Tenders 13:33
Kazakhstan boosts imports of Switzerland-made products Business 13:16
Uzbek ministry, German Society for International Cooperation sign agreement Uzbekistan 13:02
Uzbekistan, China expand mutual trade despite COVID-19 Uzbekistan 12:53
Georgia reports 373 new cases of coronavirus on Feb.27 Georgia 12:51
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Business 12:49
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 12:49
Baku Metro continues preparatory work for commissioning of new 'November' 8 station Economy 12:11
Iran's exports to Russia increase Business 12:10
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 12:08
Kazakh airlines eye to launch several flights on Turkestan-Istanbul route Business 12:06
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender for services on seismic work Tenders 12:05
Volume of electricity generated by renewable energy power plants in Iran announced Oil&Gas 12:00
Researcher talks monuments on ancient Azerbaijani lands vandalized by Armenians (PHOTO) Society 11:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for Feb. 27 Uzbekistan 11:28
Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Gubadly's Afandilar village (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:08
Iranian currency rates for February 27 Finance 11:07
Remittances from Azerbaijan to Georgia show highest growth rate Finance 11:06
Belarus considering possibility of supplying agricultural machinery to Turkmenistan Business 11:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi Oil Refinery exceeds plan for kerosene production Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices published Finance 10:47
Kazakhstan's uranium mining company opens tender to acquire electro-technical materials Tenders 10:44
Issuance of construction permissions in Georgia down Construction 10:25
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until end-March Other News 10:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 10:24
Kazakh gas supply company to attract equipment installation services via tender Tenders 10:23
Turkey's tourism industry puts hopes on safety measures for new season Turkey 10:19
Azerbaijani marketing platform plans to become regional player ICT 09:40
Argentine health minister tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 08:56
Czech gov't declares new state of emergency over coronavirus Europe 08:15
U.S. FDA advisors recommend approving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use US 07:39
Increase in malware attacks makes cybersecurity more relevant than ever - Kaspersky Lab in Azerbaijan ICT 07:10
South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign Other News 06:21
US may announce new sanctions on Russia within weeks - White House press secretary US 05:39
Founder of Indian Jet Airways eyes opening airline in Uzbekistan’s Namangan region Transport 05:01
Saudi Arabia rejects U.S. intelligence report on Khashoggi's killing: statement Arab World 04:39
Israel registers 2,738 new COVID-19 cases, 769,971 in total Israel 04:07
U.S. announces 'Khashoggi ban' for 76 Saudi individuals US 03:33
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 427,000 in past day Other News 02:55
Slovenia confirms first case of coronavirus variant identified in S. Africa Europe 02:13
UN Security Council adopts resolution on vaccination Other News 01:14
UK records another 8,523 coronavirus cases, 345 deaths Europe 00:29
Kazakhstan shows interest in supplies of Belarusian sugar, its manufacturing technology Kazakhstan 26 February 23:31
Turkey reports 9,205 new COVID-19 cases, 2,683,971 in total Turkey 26 February 23:28
Iran, Russia emphasize need to coop. in agricultural sector Business 26 February 23:27
When will Georgia receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine? Georgia 26 February 23:26
House poised to approve Biden's $1.9T coronavirus relief bill in Friday vote US 26 February 22:57
Canada approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Other News 26 February 22:31
Azerbaijan discloses volume of liabilities of banks in Jan. 2021 accounting for deposits Finance 26 February 22:02
Azerbaijan imposes restrictions on import of poultry meat from Estonian county Society 26 February 22:02
Amount of financial support of Kazakh manufacturing sector by Baiterek holding increases Business 26 February 22:00
Attracting FDI can help Georgia to boost exports of high-value food products - OECD Business 26 February 22:00
European Council extends mandate of special representative for South Caucasus Politics 26 February 21:54
Kuwait reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases, 189,046 in total Arab World 26 February 21:41
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Africa has gathered steam Other News 26 February 21:23
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP Politics 26 February 20:31
EU supports JCPOA commitments Nuclear Program 26 February 20:28
Azerbaijan focused on rehabilitation, reconstruction of liberated lands - MP Politics 26 February 20:11
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president talks country's success in int'l information field Politics 26 February 19:27
Baku Stock Exchange to auction off Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes Finance 26 February 19:24
Azerbaijan records growth of GDP in non-oil sector over Jan. 2021 Finance 26 February 19:18
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits and vegetables exported since early 2021 Business 26 February 18:58
Azerbaijan would like to bring new ideas, proposals to region with help of OSCE - MP Economy 26 February 18:36
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan talk opening ground checkpoints Transport 26 February 18:09
All Armenian prisoners of war have been returned to Armenia - Azerbaijani MP Politics 26 February 18:06
President Aliyev makes phone call to President Erdogan Politics 26 February 17:55
Number of electronic registrations of businesses in Azerbaijan growing Economy 26 February 17:52
TikTok is more affordable with Azercell! Other News 26 February 17:51
Etsy not thinking of accepting bitcoin right now US 26 February 17:51
Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan reach agreement on drilling wells with Satti jack-up rig Economy 26 February 17:51
Only close cooperation can help demilitarize South Caucasus region - Azerbaijani MP Politics 26 February 17:49
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC receives int'l certificate in use of specialized software Economy 26 February 17:38
FAO outlines strategy for healthy and productive livestock in Europe, Central Asia Business 26 February 17:38
Azerbaijan's January 2021 revenues from exports to US increase over fourfold Business 26 February 17:21
Registration of new enterprises down in Georgia Business 26 February 17:18
We have created new realities, Armenia and other countries must reckon with it - President Aliyev Politics 26 February 17:09
Azerbaijan's AzerGold, BUZ Consulting ink contract to acquire Microsoft license ICT 26 February 17:03
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 26 February 17:02
Azerbaijan's State Employment Agency opens tender on e-platform development Tenders 26 February 17:01
Azerbaijan holds minute of silence to honor Khojaly genocide victims Society 26 February 17:00
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya extends tender for turnkey construction of plants Tenders 26 February 17:00
Putin discusses current situation in Karabakh with Russian Security Council members Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 26 February 16:58
Azerbaijan records decline in total assets of local banks for Jan.2021 Finance 26 February 16:56
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for purchase of tubing, spare parts Tenders 26 February 16:52
TPP in Uzbekistan announces tender for construction of combined cycle unit Tenders 26 February 16:52
Iran launches telecommunication projects in Isfahan Province ICT 26 February 16:43
Azerbaijani witnesses to Khojaly genocide recount tragic events - Trend TV (VIDEO) Politics 26 February 16:31
Turkmenistan conducts exploration, drilling operations at fields in Caspian region Oil&Gas 26 February 16:28
All news