Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a press conference for local and foreign journalists on February 26, 2021.
The original version of the press conference can be viewed on the www.president.az website:
