Absolute majority of participants in battles are people who were children when I came to power in 2003 - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

The absolute majority of the participants in the battles are people who were children when I came to power in 2003, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“We have created this reality. I want to say again that moral preparation played a key role. The younger generation has grown up with a love of the Motherland and hatred for the enemy, and this young generation has liberated our lands from the invader. I said that representatives of all generations carried out successful activities in the liberation of our lands, but the absolute majority of the participants in the battles are people who were children when I came to power in 2003. They matured, showed patriotism and dedication, gave their lives, became martyrs, became wounded, showed heroism, and restored historical justice,” the head of state said.