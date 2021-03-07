Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam's Suma village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.7
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has shared video footage from Suma village of the Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Mar.7 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
Latest
We successfully completed all steps taken, including ending occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan
New stage already evident in economic sphere, period of transparency, precision, when monopolies suppressed - President of Azerbaijan
Today we are working on equal agreement with EU, it has been agreed by 90% - President of Azerbaijan
Why are our “democrats” silent? Why aren’t they saying that Pashinyan should become example for us? - Azerbaijani president
Popular Front-Musavat ruined relations with almost all countries in just one year - Azerbaijani president
If we are building road, asphalt is ours, bitumen is ours, gravel is ours, so why should we take external credits - Azerbaijani president
We never begged like Armenia, never humiliated ourselves, never asked anyone for help - Azerbaijani president
Younger generation should know at what cost we were able to maintain independence - Azerbaijani president
Absolute majority of participants in battles are people who were children when I came to power in 2003 - President of Azerbaijan
To put it mildly, Luxembourg does not have special political weight in world for its foreign minister to make any claims to us - President Aliyev
Hands of Popular Front-Musavat tandem were imbrued in blood of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev