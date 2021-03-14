I have mixed feelings being in liberated Aghdam - top official

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14

I have mixed feelings in Aghdam, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Caliber.az, Trend reports.

"On the one hand, this is the feeling of victory, which was presented to our people by the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev. On the other hand, watching these ruins, like it or not, but the person gets a little upset.

But we are confident that our state, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, will restore Agdham and restore the district to its beautiful appearance," he said.