Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey assess interoperability of troops (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.7

Trend:

Joint tactical-special exercises of the signal troops with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen are continuing, Trend reports on Apr.7 referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the exercises are being conducted in accordance with the plan approved by the country's President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The country’s Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, who arrived on April 7 in the area to monitor the new stage of the exercises, visited the field command posts deployed on the ground, inquired about the organization and progress of the exercises. He was shown the most modern tactical and strategic communications equipment available in the arsenal of Azerbaijani divisions.

Hasanov was informed that the tasks of organizing a unified communication system are being successfully carried out during the exercises. The minister contacted the command posts of the Air Force, the Naval Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Forces and the Special Forces, and also checked the stability and continuity of communications.

He also contacted by videoconference with the headquarters of the military combinations and units deployed in Shusha city, Lachin, Kalbajar districts and other liberated (as a result of 44-day war from Armenian occupation from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, and gave appropriate instructions on the course of the exercises.

Then, a direct video link between the Azerbaijani Defense Minister and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar was organized at the command post deployed during the exercises. Appealing to the exercise participants, they wished them success.

During the video communication, the ministers stressed the importance of improving the interaction of signal troops, organizing unified communication systems and automated control between troops, as well as continuing joint activities in this area.

At the same time, they appreciated the improvement of interoperability between all types of troops of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armies, the development of joint operational plans, and an increase in combat interaction between the divisions.

The exercises continue.