Armenian lobby holds action in LA calling for ethnic violence against Azerbaijanis
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Armenian lobby staged an ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag in US' Los Angeles, Trend reports citing the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.
"In the middle of Los Angeles, radical Armenian Dashnaks from Armenian Youth Federation-WUS/The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) staged yesterday an ‘execution’ of an Azerbaijani with a mannequin wrapped in Azerbaijani flag, with calls to ethnic violence," the Consulate wrote in a Tweet.
