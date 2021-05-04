Azerbaijani army performing new training flights of UAVs (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

The crews of multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are in service with the Azerbaijani army, perform training flights, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Defense.

The flights are conducted in accordance with the combat training plan for 2021 approved by the ministry’s head Zakir Hasanov.

In the process of training, the crews develop their operational - tactical knowledge, perform practical flights and training - combat missions in order to improve the skills accumulated during training on the most modern simulators.

The UAV crews, timely and accurately detecting targets in the depth of the defenses of a simulated enemy, perform assigned tasks, as well as carry out reconnaissance at various heights and transmit the received data to command posts.

In the course of performing tasks, special UAVs are used, designed to conduct optical and electronic reconnaissance on the ground.

The crews also practice the tasks of detecting and destroying positions, including targets located deep in the defenses of a simulated enemy, and transmitting the relevant data to the fire control points of artillery sub-units.

As part of the training flights, the crews carry out practical combat firing and aimed fire to destroy the targets of a simulated enemy.