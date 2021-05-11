Azerbaijan shows goodwill in matters related to humanitarian issues - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan shows goodwill in matters related to humanitarian issues, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

“I must say that since the end of hostilities, we have transferred all the prisoners of war we had held as a result of the war. Since the end of hostilities, during these six months, we, together with peacekeepers and representatives of the Armenian side, have found and handed over to the Armenian side about 1,600 bodies of Armenian servicemen in the territory liberated from the occupation. For comparison, I will say that after the first Karabakh war, during all the years of occupation, not a single body of a missing Azerbaijani serviceman was handed over to us by the Armenian side, and we have about 4,000 of them. Also, taking into account the humanitarian aspect of the future development of events, as you know, we are providing unhindered communication between settlements of the Republic of Armenia along the road located in the liberated territories. A section of this road more than 20 kilometers in length is currently used by Armenian citizens. And there are no obstacles or difficulties in that. This is also a manifestation of the goodwill of the Azerbaijani side,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“As you know, on the suggestion of the Russian side and with the consent of Azerbaijan, gas from Russia to Armenia was transported through the territory of Azerbaijan for a long time, I think for one month, due to the repairs on the Russian territory. It was also a gesture of goodwill aimed at normalizing the post-conflict situation. There are many such examples. I don’t want to take up your time with this. I would simply like to say that for our part, we are doing everything not only in word but also in deed to ensure that the post-conflict situation proceeds in a calm atmosphere, without any anxiety and taking into account the need to build future relations in the South Caucasus region on the basis of stability and predictability,” the head of state said.