President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Russian foreign minister (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.
Latest
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad (PHOTO)
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev