Second batch of Sputnik V vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan by late May - Russian FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11
Trend:
The second batch of Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan by the end of May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports.
Lavrov made the remark during a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
