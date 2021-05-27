Azerbaijan, Austria discuss prospects of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

The prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Austria were discussed, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

According to the press service, the ministry’s head Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg on May 26.

The ministers exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations and stressed the importance of revitalizing bilateral economic cooperation and business ties in the post-COVID-19-pandemic period.

Bayramov informed his counterpart about the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the long-term policy of aggression by Armenia, Azerbaijan's counter-offensive operation in response to the provocations of Armenia and ensuring the country's territorial integrity by liberating the occupied territories.

The Azerbaijani minister spoke about the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in the liberated districts. New opportunities for regional cooperation were highlighted.

He also noted that after the elimination of the occupation factor, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of serious observance of the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of international law.

The ministers also discussed cooperation within international organizations and other issues of mutual interest.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.