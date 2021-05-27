Armenian military official admits failed attempt to besiege Azerbaijani soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Edvard Asryan admitted that Armenian servicemen, allegedly with the aim of equipping a new position, tried to besiege the Azerbaijani soldiers, Trend reports referring to the Russian media.

According to the media, Asryan speaking at a press conference said that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, with the help of reconnaissance means, noticed the Armenian units’ advance in time and ‘the known events followed’.

As the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry earlier said, a reconnaissance-sabotage group of Armenian Armed Forces tried to cross the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of the Yukhary Ayrim settlement of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district on May 27, at about 03:00 (GMT+4).

The Armenian forces carried out mining operations on the approach to the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the border, and as a result of immediate operational measures, 6 servicemen of the opposite side were besieged, rendered harmless and detained.