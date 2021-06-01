Baku keen to expand co-op with Washington - Azernews

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azernews online newspaper published an article, dedicated to a possible new format of cooperation between Baku and Washington after the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict (between Armenia and Azerbaijan), on May 31, Trend reports.

According to the author, Azerbaijan's desire to purchase military equipment from the US shows that Baku is interested in expanding cooperation with Washington.

The article also stated that there are signs of rapprochement in the relations between officials of the two countries, whose interaction due to the conflict was limited to cooperation in the areas of the international fight against terrorism, peacekeeping operations and energy security.

Besides, the article emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence in the development of cooperation between Baku and Washington.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.