Armenian serviceman detained in Lachin crossed border of Azerbaijan after getting lost - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

As a result of an additional check, it was revealed that a serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces Artur Kartanyan, detained on June 8, 2021 in the Lachin district near the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, did not enter the territory of Azerbaijan for the purpose of provocation and sabotage, Trend reports citing Ministry of Defense.

It was found that he got lost, after which he crossed the border of Azerbaijan.

Due to the fact that Kartanyan behaved suspiciously during the initial interrogation and gave inaccurate answers, suspicions arose that he was a member of the sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces.

Taking into account the above, Kartanyan was returned to the Armenian side.

Thus, the Azerbaijani side, once again demonstrating humanism, ensured the return of a person who did not commit a crime against our country.