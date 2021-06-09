Armenia, Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining - European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

Armenia and Azerbaijan need to commit to exchange information for successful demining, Trend reports citing European Parliament's delegation for relations with the South Caucasus.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Chair of the Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, MEP Marina KALJURAND, the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, MEP Andrey KOVATCHEV, and the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan, MEP Željana ZOVKO, on the dire human cost of landmines in Azerbaijan.

“We are saddened by the death of three Azerbaijani civilians, including

two journalists, and the injury of four other persons, in an explosion of a landmine in the Kalbajar district on 4 June," the statement said. "These are unfortunately only the latest victims of the scourge of landmines in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the full recovery of those injured."

"Both sides need to commit to cooperation and the exchange of available information in order to proceed with effective demining and prevent further tragedies in the future," the statement said.

"Landmines are inherently indiscriminate weapons, unable to distinguish between civilian and military targets,” the statement said.