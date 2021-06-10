Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss military aviation issues in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Trend:

Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov met with a delegation led by Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of the Pakistani Army, Major General Nauman Zakaria, who is on an official visit to Baku, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Expressing satisfaction with the training of Azerbaijani military pilots at the Pakistan Air Force Academy, Tahirov noted that the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military aviation, including ties in military education and other spheres, contributes to further strengthening the combat capability of the armies of both countries.

In turn, Zakaria noted that training of Azerbaijani military pilots in military educational institutions of Pakistan, training of Pakistani Air Force helicopter crews in aviation training centers of Azerbaijan are an indicator of successful development of cooperation in the field of military aviation of the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of further expansion of ties between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.