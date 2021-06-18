Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office continues exposing Armenia's occupation policy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan continues to take measures to expose the occupation policy of Armenia in the world, which, by supporting terror acts at the state level, has turned terrorism into one of the main means of its policy, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office.

Reportedly, an investigation was carried out on the information publicized in a number of media outlets and social media on the illegal import of ammunition and military equipment into Armenia and from there into the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.