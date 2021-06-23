When I visited Aghdam first time after war, I felt decisive to rebuild city - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

Trend:

When I visited Aghdam for the first time after the war [second Karabakh war], I felt both sadness and sorrow, and at the same time had the feeling of decisiveness to rebuild the city, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, receiving High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos, Trend reports.

“Thank you very much for visiting us and also for visiting the liberated territories. You have talked about your feelings. I think everybody have the same feelings. You have probably been informed that in less than a month, we already launched the process of reconstruction. As you saw, everything has been destroyed," said the president.

"At the same time, there are 97,000 mines only in Aghdam district. We managed to get minefield maps from Armenia only for Aghdam district. There are hundreds of thousands of mines in other districts. They are refusing to give us the maps, and we already had more than 100 casualties. After the war stopped, almost 30 people were killed, and more than 100 civilians were severely injured from land mines, anti-personnel mines and anti-tank mines, including two journalists who died in the beginning of this month,” the head of state said.