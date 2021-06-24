Azerbaijan shares footage from Garakechdi village of Lachin district (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Garakechdi village of Lachin district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the ministry.
The footage:
