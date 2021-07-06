Azerbaijan allocates funds to rectify damage to civilians after Armenian aggression

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on additional measures to pay material aid in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

In accordance with the document, 5.2 million manat ($3.05 million) is allocated from the Reserve Fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget to pay material aid in connection with the damage caused to civilians as a result of the aggression of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia against the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.