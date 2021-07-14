Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani government constantly pays attention and takes care of citizens who became disabled during the second Karabakh war, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on July 14 at the ceremony of providing the families of martyrs and disabled during the war with apartments and cars in Khojasan settlement, Trend reports.

“The issues of employment of participants in the war are being resolved, and I am very glad that the private sector responds positively to our calls, which is natural,” the president said.