Azerbaijani defense minister expresses condolences to Turkish side (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Hulusi Akar, and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani defense ministry.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the death and injury of the glorious Turkish Army’s servicemen as a result of a treacherous terrorist attack on the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces conducted in the area of "Euphrates Shield" anti-terror operation," the letter says.

"May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of the martyrs," the letter says. "We express our deep condolences to their families and wish them patience. I wish speedy recovery to all the wounded. May Allah rest the souls of the martyrs in peace."