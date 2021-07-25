There is no "status" issue as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh" - Azerbaijani MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on July 24 on 21:09)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25

Trend:

There is no "status" issue, just as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh", Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said commenting on the statement of the Media and Public Diplomacy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia dated July 23, 2021.

"Of course, it is good that the Armenian Foreign Ministry is closely following the interviews and speeches of the President of Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva said. "However, it is important not just to read these interviews, but to understand them correctly and draw conclusions."

"First, yes, our ancestors lived in Zangazur, this is a historical fact," the spokesperson added. "Our compatriots, who have historically lived here, as well as in other parts of modern Armenia, have fallen victim to the policy of ethnic cleansing and have been expelled from their homes, which is also historical reality."

"As for the absurd statements about the "occupation" of the territories of Armenia by Azerbaijan, then, as President Ilham Aliyev clearly stated in the interview, we have reached our borders and are strengthening at our borders," Abdullayeva said. "Armenia, which does not want to reconcile with the realities of the post-war period, as a country that has been disrespecting international law for decades as an aggressor, must henceforth think before speaking about the norms of international law."

"Secondly, we remind the Armenian Foreign Ministry that the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast was legally abolished by the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 1991," the spokesperson added. "East Zangazur and Karabakh economic regions were established by the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated July 7, 2021. This area is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and Armenians living here can live together with Azerbaijanis as our citizens."



"Third, those who want to artificially raise the issue of "status of Nagorno-Karabakh" must understand once and for all that there is no "status" issue, just as there is no "Nagorno-Karabakh"," Abdullayeva said.

"Next, we remind Armenia, which accuses Azerbaijan of "worsening the humanitarian situation", that immediately after the end of hostilities, conditions were created for the transportation of humanitarian aid through the territory of Azerbaijan," the spokesperson said. "It is Armenia that is trying to obstruct the agreement reached by us with international humanitarian organizations on sending a mission to the region. This shows that Armenia continues its political game under the name of "humanitarian situation"."



"Finally, Armenia should know better than anyone that the use of illegal force is an obstacle to peace and security in the region, because it has done so for decades," Abdullayeva said. "Azerbaijan, in accordance with the UN Charter and in compliance with international humanitarian law, has liberated its territories from occupation, ensured its territorial integrity and is currently working to ensure peace and progress in the region."