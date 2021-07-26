Armenia takes non-constructive position on establishing sustainable peace – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenia has taken a non-constructive position on the issue of establishing sustainable peace in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, in Baku, Trend reports on July 26.

"Azerbaijan is doing necessary work to ensure sustainable peace in the region, taking all steps on a peace treaty,” Bayramov said. “But, unfortunately, the Armenian side does not demonstrate a constructive position on this issue."

“Armenia does not respond to this good intentions of Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani minister added. "Such an attitude strikes a blow at peace and progress in the region. By using the current situation correctly and observing the international laws, it is possible to establish sustainable peace in the region."