Each side must keep its word on opening of Zangezur corridor - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Each side must keep its word on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the remark at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 28.

The Turkish official stressed that the opening of the Zangezur corridor is important for both Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"Through the Zangezur corridor, the main part of Azerbaijan will have communication with Nakhchivan and Turkey. In addition, a transport corridor between Turkey and Asian countries will be created. A corresponding agreement has been reached, and each side must keep its word. The corridor must be opened," Sentop said.