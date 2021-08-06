Azerbaijan, Iraq reaching new level of trade-economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Azerbaijan and Iraq are taking measures to reach new level of trade-economic cooperation, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev said during joint briefing with his Iraqi counterpart Arkan Al-Shaibani, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Nabiyev, since the beginning of 2021, trade between Azerbaijan and Iraq has grown by 40 percent.

“Within the intergovernmental commission of two countries on mutual cooperation in a number of spheres, we will further expand this cooperation,” he noted.

The minister also invited the Iraqi side to work and invest in the Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ).

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has provided support to other countries, including Iraq," Nabiyev reminded.

Besides, according to him, the opening of the Zangezur corridor will have a positive impact on the economy of Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.

Azerbaijan and Iraq have great potential to increase bilateral trade, concluded the minister.

