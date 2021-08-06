Iraq to be able to use transport potential of Zangezur corridor - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Iraq will be able to use the transport potential of the Zangezur corridor, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahmud Mammadguliyev said at the second meeting of the joint commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq held in Baku, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Mammadguliyev, the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war] opens up new possibilities in the region.

"The Zangezur corridor will connect the East with the West, and Iraq will also be able to use them for freight transportation. The joint commission will play an important role in the expansion of cooperation between our countries. Such meetings will contribute to the development of bilateral relations,” he noted.

“Besides, it’s expedient to conduct political consultations between our countries," the deputy minister added.

He stressed that protocol on cooperation, which will be signed at the second meeting, is very important for the further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

The second meeting of the joint commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq is being held in Baku.

The joint commission was established in accordance with the ‘Agreement between Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation’ signed on November 10, 2010. The first meeting of the commission was held on December 4, 2013 in Baku.

---

