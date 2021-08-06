Turkish interior minister grateful to Azerbaijan for helping battle wildfires
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6
By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:
Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for assistance in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey, Trend on Aug. 6.
"To date, 2,975 people and 473 units of equipment have been involved in extinguishing fires from foreign countries,” minister said. We express gratitude to the team that arrived from Azerbaijan and everyone who showed fraternal attitude.”
Soylu added that more than 36,000 residents were evacuated in connection with the fires in Turkey.
